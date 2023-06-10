Jennifer Aniston admitted she hates it when she hears this ageist compliment about her age.

The 54-year-old "Friends" star argued that the phrase, "You look great for your age," is a backhanded compliment "thrown at timelessly gorgeous women."

"It drives me bananas, I can’t stand it," Anniston said during an interview with British Vogue.

JENNIFER ANISTON ADMITS SHE USED TO FEEL 'BROKEN OR IN PAIN' FROM OVERDOING WORKOUTS

The "Murder Mystery" actress suggested that it should instead be, "you look great -- period."

She continued to be outspoken about the phrase.

"That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age… I don’t even understand what it means."

JENNIFER ANISTON REVEALS INFERTILITY, IVF JOURNEY: 'I WAS THROWING EVERYTHING AT IT'

Aniston reflected on her youth and confessed she feels stronger in her 50s compared to her 20s.

"I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s," she said. "I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 percent better."

The Emmy winner dished on her fitness routine and how it evolved over the years. Aniston added she found ways to make modern workouts more "elegant" yet "extremely robust."

JENNIFER ANISTON, ADAM SANDLER REACT TO ‘BIG DADDY,’ ‘FRIENDS’ CO-STARS COLE, DYLAN SPROUSE BEING 30: ‘WHAT!'

"It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding. You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren’t getting a workout," she remarked.

"Not only do you stress your body, you burn out – who wants to do that at all?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Aniston went on to say that she’s focused on her wellness and longevity.

"My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side – I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive," Aniston pointed out.

Meanwhile, the "Just Go With It" star previously said she "broke her body" while attempting debilitating workout routines.

"When you're in a mindset of, 'I need to do 45 minutes of cardio, or I won't get a good workout,' it's daunting," she told InStyle earlier this week.

"I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body."

Aniston famously portrayed Rachel Green on the hit comedy series "Friends" from 1994 to 2004.