Jenna Dewan is opening up about what makes Easter Sunday so special for her.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Dewan spoke about the many happy memories she had celebrating Easter with her mom growing up. She sees Easter as a time of "renewal" and to be with family, saying it has "always been a happy time" for her.

"No matter where we were, Easter was the same. We always had an Easter egg hunt. I always had a basket that was thoughtful and personalized to me, whether it was small or big or certain years," Dewan explained. "There was always a gold [Lindt] bunny and there was always just like a theme to it that was always fun. And my mom would have a lot of fun with that."

Dewan explained she has incorporated many of those traditions from her childhood into her Easter celebrations with her two children, saying "my children love Easter," and that it is a holiday her whole household looks forward to.

Dewan has one daughter, Everly, who she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, and one son, Callum, who she shares with her current husband, Steve Kazee.

One of the traditions she is excited about carrying on is making Easter baskets for her kids, which always include a Lindt Gold Bunny. She called the bunny, "the star that's in every basket," adding she also includes books, candy and other things the kids can play with.

"My mom would actually put the bunny in every one of my baskets as a kid. It's been a classic. It's just something that I honestly remember growing up, and I've always put it in Evie's basket, and now Evie and Callum will get it as well," Dewan, who teamed up with Lindt Chocolate for the holiday, explained. "It's just something that is synonymous with Easter. It feels so nostalgic to me."

Aside from the nostalgia she feels, Dewan explained the Lindt Gold Bunny is a good "centerpiece of any basket," because "it is beautiful to look at" and tastes really good.

Some of the other traditions Dewan has taken from her childhood Easter celebrations include an Easter egg hunt in the morning, hiding her children's Easter baskets like her mom used to do for her, and watching her kids "run around and find their baskets." These are some of the things she hopes her daughter carries on when she is older.

"I think the Easter egg hunt along with the basket, are two really traditional things that I've always done [and] she's always had. And I think it would be so adorable to see her continue that with her life and just taking the time to slow down her day," she said. "I think that would be wonderful to have her carry that on."

Dewan's favorite part about the holiday is getting together with her family, saying, "I love the excitement, seeing the excitement in my kids faces in the morning," further explaining the day is about being together and that she finds it all to be so "heartwarming."

The "Step Up" star admitted there are many rewarding aspects to being a parent and that nothing "can prepare you for the amount of love that you feel," but there are also many challenges.

"There's little fires to be put out at all times, and you think you've got something down and then another stage appears, and then you're learning how to approach something else. And I think early on it was about wanting to do everything right. I want to make sure I'm doing everything right.

The actress is currently starring on the ABC show, "The Rookie," which is all about first responders, a role which gave her a greater respect for firefighters and all individuals who put their lives at risk for the safety of others.

"They're truly the angels among us, and I feel very honored that I get to portray that, and I hope I do it justice and the overall strength bada--ery," she explained. "It's just like, imagine this is your life. You go right into the fires, so it's been eye-opening, and it's been really fun to do that."