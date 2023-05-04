Jeffrey Toobin suggested Oklahoma City terrorist Timothy McVeigh was influenced by his "obsession" with the Founding Fathers, guns, and late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, while on CNN on Thursday.

The disgraced former CNN analyst was on the network to promote his new book on the 1995 bombing entitled, "Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh and the Rise of Right-Wing Extremism."

After being asked what "influences" McVeigh was listening to, Toobin connected the terrorist's interests and beliefs to those of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

"If you look at what he really cared about…the obsession with guns, the fear that the federal government was going to take your guns away, the obsession with violence, the obsession with the Founding Fathers….listen to the people on January 6. That agenda is exactly the same as McVeigh's agenda, 28 years earlier," he argued.

Toobin also disputed reporting at the time characterizing McVeigh as a loner. He claimed that the domestic terrorist was "part of the conservative movement."

"He was part of a movement in the mid-1990s. He was part of the conservative movement. You know, he was a big Rush Limbaugh fan," Toobin claimed. "He was out there with a lot of other people at gun shows."

McVeigh bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995, killing 168 people. It was the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history. He was executed in June 2001 for his crimes.

Toobin warned about the rise of right-wing violence last June. "There is a lot of right-wing terrorism in this country and it's all connected," he remarked on a June 22 CNN show last year talking about Jan. 6 and the foiled kidnapping plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The legal analyst worked for CNN for twenty years before leaving in August of 2022, after a controversial return to the network following his very public and embarrassing Zoom incident in the fall of 2020.