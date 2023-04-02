The Jeep Gladiator is a five-passenger pickup, but now there's one that seats seven.

When it's parked.

The Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn is a concept truck being demonstrated at the Easter Jeep Safari in Utah this week that showcases some ideas for future features.

The truck gets its name from a concept carbon fiber and steel sport bar mounted behind the cabin that has integrated steps and a storage shelf over the bed.

JEEP HAS REINVENTED ITS WINDSHIELD WIPER: HERE'S HOW IT WORKS

Its cargo box has also been equipped with a custom tailgate and walls that incorporate Molle panels and RotoPaX liquid containers.

Removable off-road light fairings have been designed to attach to the roof panels and a JPP (Jeep Performance Parts) two-inch lift kit has been installed to accommodate a set of 37-inch tires.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

At the front, there's a modified Rubicon bumper wtih Warn winch, but what's above it is the Sideburn's most interesting feature.

It's a tubular steel grille guard that can be folded down to create a bench seat that measures four feet and one inch across. Jeep says it can be used as "a perfect relaxation perch for two while out on the trails," although it looks like some padding might be required to make it comfortable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bench and other custom parts haven't been confirmed for sale, but Jeep uses the event to gather feedback and often turns some of the ideas into production products.

Other concepts revealed at the Safari include a 1978 Cherokee that's been turned into a modern plug-in hybrid and a V8-powered two-door pickup called the Scrambler.