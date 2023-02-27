Just days ago, Jean Smart surprisingly revealed she had undergone a heart procedure.

Days later, she won a SAG Award for her role in the HBO MAX comedy series "Hacks."

Her co-stars offered insight into the 71-year-old's recovery, as she was not in attendance to accept her award.

"We just love her and we're sending all our love to her and she's doing fantastic," actress Rose Abdoo told People magazine of Smart.

"We're having a dirty martini for Jean tonight," said Johnny Sibilly.

Mark Indelicato expressed how paramount Smart is to their show, saying, "I mean the energy that she brings. She's like truly an actor's actor. And I think that like, being able to work with her and just – just observing her is truly like a master class. And I feel like we all feel that way."

During the show, co-star Christopher McDonald was waiting to accept the award on her behalf.

"I get to work with Jean Smart," he relayed to the audience. "I'm a lucky guy… She couldn't be here tonight. I'm going to read her little message to you all.".

In her speech, Smart did not address her health, but rather thanked the plethora of guest stars, whether they be in "one scene" or have "one line" or those that had a larger role.

"Lastly Connor and Forrest," McDonald orated, referring to Smart's sons.

"You are everything. My everything and I love you so much. All my love, Jean."

Smart shared her two sons with late husband, Richard Gilliland, who passed away in 2021 from an unexpected heart condition.

In her Instagram post announcing her own health update, the "Babylon" actress wrote "February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure. I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I’m very glad I did!"