Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance slammed the "extreme left" Monday evening, saying the group needs to do "a lot of soul searching" hours after the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, left six victims, including three children, dead.

"We're still learning about the horrific shooting in Nashville. But if early reports are accurate that a trans shooter targeted a Christian school, there needs to be a lot of soul searching on the extreme left. Giving in to these ideas isn't compassion, it's dangerous," Vance wrote in a tweet.

"In the meantime, say a prayer for every kid who lost their life and every parent mourning a child. Christ have mercy," he added in another post.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTER AUDREY HALE: WHO IS 28-YEAR-OLD TRANSGENDER FORMER STUDENT WHO OPENED FIRE AT SCHOOL

Vance's comments came after 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a transgender former student at Covenant School, killed multiple people at the private Presbyterian school.

Three children and three adults were murdered in the shooting: Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, Hallie Scruggs, 9, William Kinney, 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake identified Hale as the suspected female shooter on Monday afternoon, but Hale listed "He/Him" pronouns on a LinkedIn profile.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING: OFFICERS WHO TOOK OUT SUSPECTED COVENANT SHOOTER IDENTIFIED

Hale allegedly shot through a locked door around 10:13 a.m. to gain entry to the school while armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, then climbed the stairs to the second floor and opened fire.

Two Nashville police officers entered the school and went to the sounds of gunfire, where they fatally shot Hale around 10:27 a.m., according to police.

Drake said that a nearby vehicle gave investigators clues to the shooter's identity.

Hale's home address is about three miles away from the Covenant School, according to public records. The FBI, ATF and local police cordoned off that home with crime scene tape on Monday afternoon.

Investigators found a "manifesto" and other writings that they are looking into as they search for a motive.

Hand drawn maps of the school with detailed entry points were also located at the residence.

A LinkedIn profile and personal website that appear to be affiliated with Hale described the former Covenant student as a graphic designer who creates logos for businesses. Hale graduated from Nossi College of Art with a degree in illustration and graphic design last year, according to the LinkedIn profile.

The Covenant School, which was founded in 2001, caters to pre-school through 6th grade students and is located southwest of downtown in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood. It was not immediately clear what years Hale attended the school.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard and Paul Best contributed to this article.