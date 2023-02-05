A dog called Popcorn is looking for a new home.

The 12-year-old terrier-pit bull mix is currently up for adoption at PAWS in Atlanta, Georgia.

Popcorn was quick to adapt to her new environment after she was taken in by PAWS Atlanta — and was eager to make friends, according to the shelter.

"Despite her age, she is full of energy and loves to play," PAWS Atlanta wrote in a bio about Popcorn.

The pit bull mix reportedly loves playing with toys so much that her foster mom had to purchase an "indestructible toy to stand up to her relentless playtime."

Popcorn would enjoy embarking on a hike, a trip to the park or a long drive with her new family, the shelter indicated.

"If you’re up for an adventure, Popcorn is your girl!" the shelter said.

Popcorn is right now receiving some love as a featured pet in JCPenney’s "Portrait for Pups" campaign.

JCPenney is partnering with local animal shelters in 10 different cities across the country to help senior dogs find their forever homes — from now through Feb. 28, according to a press release.

The first step has been capturing these adoptable dogs in their own photo sessions at JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch.

"As a brand focused on supporting families on every occasion, we care about the memories our customers create with their furry family members, too," Bill Cunningham, vice president of marketing strategy at JCPenney, said in a statement.

"We’re excited to give the senior dogs in these shelters, who are often less likely to be adopted, their chance to shine and encourage customers to get involved with their local communities to change a pet’s life for the better."

JCPenney points out on its website that senior dogs are 60% less likely to be adopted than younger dogs — even though they’re fully grown and have fewer bad habits.

Interested in adopting Popcorn?

Visit pawsatlanta.org for more information.

