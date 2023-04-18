Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen has officially reported for his military service in Finland this week.

The 25-year-old Finnish basketball star appeared at the Finnish Defense Forces Sports School in Santahamina, Helsinki, on Monday with a shaved head ready to fulfill his mandatory military service requirement.

"It’s a new challenge I’m gonna go after here," Markkanen told YLE News. "Just like on the basketball court, I’m going to try and give everything I’ve got every day, and I know everything’s going to be fine."

He continued: "I’m excited. It’s something I’ve never done and I’m sure I’m going to learn a lot of things."

Markkanen’s arrival in Finland follows his career-best season. He averaged 25.6 points per game, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists, but the Jazz failed to make the playoffs and finished out the regular season with a 128-117 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN, Markkanen has postponed his service several times, including when he played college basketball at the University of Arizona and when he played for the Finnish national team.

"I take pride in it," Markkanen told YLE News.

"I try to represent Finland as well as I can, whether it’s on the court or off the court. I feel like it's a responsibility and I’m enjoying it."

Markkanen joins several other professional athletes from Finland who have fulfilled their military service requirement.

Carolina Hurricanes netminder Antti Raanta, also from Finland, did the same early in his career and detailed his experience in 2016 in The Players Tribune.

"I know it wouldn’t work everywhere, but [I] think it’s a pretty cool aspect of my country. It’s something that left a mark on me. It made me appreciate how much the military and police sacrifice to do their jobs."