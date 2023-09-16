This product covers EASTERN AND NORTHERN MAINE
**ALL TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS CANCELLED FOR EASTERN MAINE**
NEW INFORMATION
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- All watches and warnings have been canceled
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 130 miles east-northeast of Petit Manan ME or about 80
miles east-northeast of Eastport ME
- 45.3N 65.5W
- Storm Intensity 60 mph
- Movement North-northeast or 20 degrees at 14 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
Post Tropical Storm Lee continues to move northeast through the Bay of
Fundy and is no longer producing tropical storm winds or wind gusts
across eastern Maine. Still, north to northeast winds will continue to
remain gust to 25 to 35 mph overnight which may cause a few weakened
trees or tree limbs to be downed. Locally heavy rainfall will continue
into the early morning hours and a flood watch remains in effect for
far eastern Maine. In addition, marine conditions will remain
dangerous due to gale force wind gusts and high surf.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
* WIND:
Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across
EASTERN AND NORTHERN MAINE.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across
EASTERN AND NORTHERN MAINE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Remain safely sheltered until conditions improve. When going outside
be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and
flooded areas.
When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes.
Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance.
Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can
be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure
about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience
do the job. Never cut trees without a partner.
If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following
instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in
a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from
open doors and windows.
Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood
waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil
water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable.
Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened
trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause
flying debris.
Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered
with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have
been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover
the road. Turn around, don't drown!
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement
issued by the National Weather Service in Caribou ME regarding the
effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Portions of DownEast and East Central Maine, including the
following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock and Washington. In
East Central Maine, Penobscot.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1047 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 6 inches
of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of
East Central Washington County. Please refer to that warning
for more details.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Calais, Danforth, Vanceboro, Perry, Pembroke, Princeton,
Topsfield, Meddybemps, Grand Lake Stream, Lakeville, Deblois,
Fowler Township, Codyville Plantation, Dyer Township, Grand
Falls, Franklin, Baileyville, Robbinston, Alexander and
Eastbrook.
- Flood safety visit: http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of DownEast, East Central, and Northern Maine,
including the following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock and
Washington. In East Central Maine, Penobscot. In Northern Maine,
Aroostook.
* WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 833 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3
inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Houlton, Patten, Danforth, Medway, Hodgdon, Sherman, Island
Falls, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Springfield, Amity, Mount Chase,
Haynesville, Reed Plantation, Wytopitlock, Smyrna Mills,
Sherman Station, Cary Plantation, Dudley Township and Licoln
Township.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
