Not even four months ago, Jay Leno was in intensive care getting skin grafts for third-degree burns he suffered during a terrible accident.

Now, he's back to work and making an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," showing off his "new face."

In a clip from today's episode, Leno walks out to a rousing round of applause and a standing ovation.

After lamenting that he missed a previously scheduled appearance on the show because of the accident, Clarkson told him, "You look great though!"

"This is a brand new face," he told her.

JAY LENO HAS ‘SERIOUS BURNS’ FROM A ‘GASOLINE FIRE,’ NEEDS ‘WEEK OR TWO’ FOR RECOVERY

The comment got a reaction from the audience, and Leno looked out and insisted, "It is, it's unbelievable."

He explained, "What happened, I was working on a car and I got a face full of gasoline and it caught fire, and I had been eating a flaming hot Dorito and when I bit into it, it set my face on …"

Clarkson and the audience cut him off with laughter, but he continued on a slightly more serious note.

JAY LENO'S DOCTOR GIVES UPDATE AFTER HE SUFFERED ‘SERIOUS BURNS’ IN GASOLINE FIRE

"It was interesting," he said. "It was all third-degree burns, it was pretty bad. It was pretty bad."

"You can't tell at all," the talk show host told him, clearly in awe of his appearance after that kind of trauma.

"No, you think there'd be a zipper here or something," he joked, pulling at an imaginary zipper across the bottom of his face. "No, this is like a brand new face."

He went for another laugh saying, "Only for the second time in my career am I the new face of comedy."

He said that he had a "brand new ear" as well.

On Nov. 12, 2022, Leno was working on a steam car at his garage with a friend. Steam cars, he explained in a previous interview, have gasoline, but they also have a pilot light to assist in creating the steam.

There was a clog somewhere that he was working on, and as he pushed some air in the line to get it lose, gasoline squirted all over his face, and since he was also close by the pilot light, disaster struck.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It felt exactly like my face was on fire," he recalled to People magazine. "Maybe like the most intense sunburn you've ever had, that'd be fair to say."

He was able to keep his wits about him enough to keep his eyes shut and to hold his breath until the fire was out, and paramedics quickly arrived to treat him.

Leno suffered deep burns across much of his upper body, and he underwent two skin grafts.

His surgeon has called him "an outlier in terms of how well he's healed considering the severity of his injuries."