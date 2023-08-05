Jason and Brittany Aldean cuddle up at concert; Elizabeth Hurley stuns at 58 in red dress Aug 5, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chris Pratt and his son Jack threw the first pitch at a Dodgers game, Jason Aldean and wife Brittany took in a Brantley Gilbert show and more star sightings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Currently in Bangor 73° Partly Cloudy78° / 62° 8 PM 71° 9 PM 69° 10 PM 66° 11 PM 64° 12 AM 62° Storm CancellationsSign up here Trending Articles Videos ArticlesResearchers give advice on hand-picking Japanese BeetlesPackers sign former Black Bear, Old Town gradMassachusetts men attempt to steal entire Bank of America ATM with chain, leads officers on chaseResearchers track new feeding pattern for invasive Japanese BeetleDriver involved in fatal crash indicted for manslaughterThree People arrested on drug charges in Washington CountyOne dead and one hospitalized in fatal car crashWoman arrested following alleged police standoffBangor movie theater reopens under new ownershipOrono movie theater under new ownership Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.