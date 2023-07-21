OutKick host Tomi Lahren joined "Hannity" Thursday, where she applauded country star Jason Aldean for not backing down in the face of backlash over his song "Try That In A Small Town." Lahren said the lyrics and video "triggered" leftists because they don't want Americans to remember what happened in the summer of 2020 during the Black Lives Matter riots.

COUNTRY SINGER JASON ALDEAN ANGERS LIBERAL ACTIVISTS WITH ANTI-CRIME, PRO-GUN SONG ABOUT 2020 RIOTS

TOMI LAHREN: I hope that [your audience] will go to whatever streaming platform they listen to music on, and I hope they listen to 'Try That In A Small Town' on repeat, as I have been doing all day, because it's skyrocketing off the charts, number one on iTunes. Real America is speaking, and we love this song because we understand that it is about life in a small town. And the left is so triggered by this music video and by the song, not because they actually think it's racist, but because it's bringing up real images from three years ago, their ‘summer of love’ riot season, their justice season as they called it. And they don't want people to remember what that looked like.

They don't like these real images because they were hoping people would forget about that time when COVID took a hiatus and people were allowed to burn their communities to the ground. So I think that's why they're upset here, because Jason Aldean is renewing those memories and probably bringing back to light some of the atrocities that happened in our country just three short years ago. So good for Jason Aldean. He's a patriot. He's not backing down.

Jason Aldean denied that his song, "Try That In A Small Town," has racial undertones in the wake of online backlash after his music video was released last week.

Aldean, 46, rejected the notion that the tune, which hit airwaves in May and only recently received visuals, referenced "race or points to it." In the music video, Aldean touts how small towns wouldn't put up with the kind of riots and lawlessness many cities across the country faced during the summer of 2020.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," Aldean shared with his nearly 8 million fans across social media.

"These references are not only meritless, but dangerous."

Brittany Aldean shared a selfie with her husband while on the beach and wrote, "Never apologize for speaking the truth."

Meantime, Aldean's fans have rushed to his defense, disputing the notion that the song and video have a racial connotation.

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.