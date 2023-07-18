Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

DIRT ROAD DISASTER - Jason Aldean suffers from heat stroke in Hartford, runs off stage mid-performance. Continue reading here…

BUNNY TALES - Hugh Hefner's former lover reveals Playboy founder's strict rules for his girlfriends. Continue reading here…

‘RED CARPET, TO THE ICU’ - HGTV star Ty Pennington intubated after ‘barely’ breathing. Continue reading here…

LUCIANA'S LOGIC - Matt Damon recalls wife's advice after he ‘fell into a depression’ over movie he knew was a ‘losing effort.' Continue reading here…

YOUNG ROYALTY - Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids steal the spotlight during royal outing. Continue reading here…

LAMBERT LASH OUT - Miranda Lambert lashes out at fans during concert, causing people to walk out: 'It's p---ing me off.' Continue reading here…

‘MONKEY BUSINESS’ - Marilyn Monroe's JFK phone call haunted Jackie Kennedy years after star's death, author claims. Continue reading here…

STILL HAS IT - Sylvester Stallone packs on PDA with wife Jennifer Flavin in Italy during rare public appearance. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Morgan Fairchild says 'life partner' Mark Seiler has died. Continue reading here…

DIVORCE DRAMA - Kevin Costner files new divorce order to prevent estranged wife from removing items from $145 million estate. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter