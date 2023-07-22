Jason Aldean addressed criticism he's faced throughout the week following the release of the music video for his latest hit, "Try That in a Small Town."

In new videos surfacing on social media, Aldean joked he's had "a long-a-- week."

"It's been a long week, and I've seen a lot of stuff," the country singer said between songs. "I've seen a lot of stuff suggesting I'm this, suggesting I'm that."

On Instagram Tuesday, Aldean, 46, rejected the notion that his new tune, which hit airwaves in May and only recently received visuals, referenced "race or points to it."

In the music video, Aldean touts how small towns wouldn't put up with the kind of riots and lawlessness many cities across the country faced during the summer of 2020.

The crowd erupted into boos before Aldean could continue.

"Here's the thing," he said. "I feel like everybody is entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to; it doesn't mean it's true – right?"

Aldean added, "What I am is a proud American. I'm proud to be from here. I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all of this bulls--t started happening to us."

"I love my country, I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that – I can tell you that right now."

Before Aldean could say another word, the crowd began chanting "USA."

