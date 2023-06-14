Jane Seymour is taking the plunge.

The former Bond girl took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun while on vacation in Costa Rica. The British actress posed in a pastel brown plunging one-piece swimsuit featuring a crisscross pattern that went down her chest.

The former "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" star completed the look with a straw hat, black shades and a megawatt smile.

"The warmth of summer’s arrival is like a gentle breeze whispering hope into our souls, reminding us that amidst life’s uncertainties, there’s always room for joy," the 72-year-old captioned the snap.

"Let’s dive into the ocean of possibilities, soak up the sunshine of gratitude, and let our spirits sour with the wings of endless possibilities!" she shared. "Happy #OpenHeartsSunday, may your upcoming week be a great one."

On Monday, Seymour shared a makeup-free selfie during her getaway.

"My skin is absolutely loving the tropical weather!" she captioned the post. "This is the no-makeup, jungle life!"

Seymour rose to fame when she played Solitaire in the 1973 film "Live and Let Die" opposite Roger Moore as James Bond. She is currently starring in the Irish murder mystery series "Harry Wild."

Back in 2020, Seymour told Fox News Digital she doesn’t believe in following "some crazy diet" to stay in shape. For her, it’s all about eating "sensibly."

"I recently just dropped 14 pounds," she said at the time. "I kind of got used to being bigger. Not that I was really huge or anything, but… in my family, there is type 2 diabetes. And my blood work was bordering on pre-diabetic. I told my doctor, ‘You must be kidding. I'm smaller than anyone I know!’ And he said, ‘Well, it's not your fault, but if you lose at least six pounds, you will reverse it.’ So, that was the first moment. And then one of my best friends… he completely reversed his through a different way of eating."

"I’m not doing anything terribly clever," Seymour continued. "I'm just doing intermittent fasting, but nothing huge. And I happen to like healthy food. We grow all our own food organically in the back garden. A lot of it is in pots, which... anyone can do. Even if you don't have a garden, you can grow things in containers and... eat everything in moderation. And because I'm not thinking about myself all the time – I'm thinking about other things, and I've got the kids or the grandchildren, and I'm working – that gives me the energy that I need."

Seymour also described her workout routine as "very sporadic" due to her previous injuries as a dancer.

"I try to get my heartbeat up with fast walking at least three times a week," she shared. "I also work out with a trainer, and I'll do about 20 minutes on a stationary bicycle, the spin bicycle, but not spinning like crazy. I do my own form of it, usually with weights, as well. So I try to do the upper body at the same time as the lower body. And then I do Pilates and Gyrotonics, which I swear by.

"So, things that are really good for my particular body, like the bridge and plank, I can do anywhere in any hotel room or anywhere at any time. I don't need to go to the gym… And having been a dancer, you have an understanding of form. So when you work out, I think you are very careful about having good form. Whereas some people just throw themselves in the gym. If you don't have proper form, you can injure yourself."

As for her skincare routine, Seymour noted that she's "always believed in exfoliation."

"I have not done all these lasers, micro dermabrasions, or anything like that," Seymour explained. "But I do exfoliate every day. I use the Clarisonic and believe it or not, Crepe Erase. I find it works brilliantly for my face and body. People keep coming up to me and touching my arms. It works and it's really not expensive. So why would I do anything else? I like to bathe myself with the stuff. I don't like to experiment with different products. If something truly works for you, why change it? Moisturization is also key for smooth skin, no matter the season."

"Also, the most important thing you can do is take all of your makeup completely off before going to bed at night," she shared. "Your eyelashes should be really clean. If you have some stubborn makeup that won't come off, an eye doctor gave me a trick of doing a very watered-down version of baby shampoo. Just use that with the Q-tip around your eyelashes. In terms of doing my makeup and hair, I've been doing that for years.

"I obviously get the pros from time to time. But I've learned so much from the pros that I actually enjoy doing my own. Because I'm a painter, I love playing with colors. You should always know your own face. That will help you determine what truly brings out the best in you, what complements your features best."