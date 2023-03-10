Hollywood icon and far-left activist Jane Fonda suggested abortion-seeking women shouldn’t abide by laws and could even resort to "murder" in order to have control of their bodies on Friday during a wild appearance on "The View."

"We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body, of being able to determine when and how many children to have, we know what that feels like, we know what that’s done for our lives," Fonda said. "We’re not going back, I don’t care what the laws are, were not going back."

Sonny Hostin smiled as she said, "That’s the activist," and Joy Behar was heard responding, "That’s Jane."

"She probably will get a Nobel Prize," Hostin said.

"It’s the truth, it is the truth," Fonda said. "We’re gonna fight."

Behar then asked the 85-year-old Fonda what can be done aside from "marching" and protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

"Well, I've thought of murder," Fonda said during cross-talk before her "Grace and Frankie" co-star Lily Tomlin asked her to repeat herself.

"Murder," Fonda said again as the reliably liberal panel burst into laughter.

"She’s just kidding," Behar said hastily, before motioning. "Wait a second… They’ll pick up on that and just run with it. She’s just kidding."

Fonda then gave Behar a long stare that created even more laughter, making it unclear whether Fonda was still joking. Hostin then segued awkwardly to discussing Fonda's activism.

Fonda has long been an outspoken advocate for the far-left and many veterans of the Vietnam War still refer to her as "Hanoi Jane," recalling Fonda's disastrous trip to North Vietnam in 1972 when she was photographed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down American pilots. Fonda has long since apologized for the incident.

Abortion has been at the forefront since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year.

ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.