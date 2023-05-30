Jana Kramer put pen to paper and documented the most difficult year of her life after filing for divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Kramer, 39, found strength through the tumultuous time by journaling and announced her latest novel to be released this year, "The Next Chapter: Making Peace with Hard Memories, Finding Hope All Around Me, and Clearing Space for Good Things to Come."

The country singer filed for divorce from the former professional football player in 2021 after years of his public and private infidelities.

Kramer exclusively told Fox News Digital that while the journey has been difficult, she is "grateful" for the road she has traveled.

"The best advice I have taken and applied to my next chapter is to look for the lessons and the beauty on the harder days," Kramer said. "There is always a reason."

Kramer added, "Reminding yourself of that helps to be grateful for exactly where you’re at."

The bestselling author's latest work will deep-dive into her life after the divorce. Kramer's last novel to achieve the high-status ranking was her 2020 best-selling book which she co-authored with her ex, "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully."

Caussin and Kramer's relationship was rocky from the start with infidelity allegations leveraged against the ex-NFL player only weeks into their romance. He proposed on her birthday in December 2014, and they were married five months later.

She gave birth to their first daughter in January 2016, and by August, Kramer and Caussin separated while he attended an in-patient treatment center for sex addiction. It wasn't for another year before they reconciled and renewed their wedding vows.

They discussed his struggle with infidelity on her podcast and remained honest with fans about his ongoing recovery efforts. On April 20, 2021, Kramer filed for divorce citing "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery."

At one point, Kramer estimated Caussin allegedly cheated on her with more than 13 women throughout their six-year marriage. The former couple remain amicable co-parents for their two children, Jace and Jolie.

Shortly before announcing her engagement to soccer pro Allan Russell last week, she told Fox News Digital her new partner is simply "fantastic."

"I mean, he's a he's a really, really great guy," she said. "I think what's different in this relationship is there's just so much respect, and I've never been so respected in a relationship, and with that, comes so much love."

She added, "It's been really beautiful. I did a lot of work last year on top of everything I've done for years before, but really just loving myself and finding my self-worth."

Russell helped the "One Tree Hill" actress realize she is actually worthy of a loving relationship.

"I just didn't believe it or think that I deserved it, so now that I know that I do – that's been the biggest shift," she said.

"It makes me just want to go to all the girls and be like, 'You don't deserve what's happening to you right now. You deserve better!'

"All the times that my friends tried to, like, just shake me down. Now I want to do that to all those other girls – ‘You deserve better.’ I see the other side of it now, and it's like, night and day."

Kramer added, "It all comes down to what you believe, because I did not believe that for a long time."