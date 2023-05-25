Jana Kramer announced on Thursday she’s engaged to former soccer player Allan Russell after just six and a half months of dating.

After teasing that she’s "had a few things that I have been not been talking about," she announced that Russell, 42, had proposed to her.

"He took me and the kids – we had some people over during the day -- like a little pool party thing, summer hang. And he took me and the kids, he said it’s a beautiful night, let’s go for a walk," she said on her "Whine Down" podcast.

She said they walked up to her new Tennessee house, set to be completed in August, and sat on the front porch steps.

"It was a really beautiful night and me and the kids were all … looking out at the view because the view is, I mean, just stunning," the country star, 39, explained.

Russell then said her name and the next thing she knew he was on one knee.

"And Jolie just started jumping up and down," Kramer said of her 7-year-old daughter whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin. The former couple also share son Jace, 4.

"It was like the cutest thing ever. It’s like she knew what was happening" before Russell said anything, Kramer continued. "She started jumping up and down and then she was like ‘You’re getting married!’ And then he said -- I kind of blacked out at that point. He said some things … and then we just both started crying."

The "I Got the Boy" singer said the proposal felt "very sentimental" because they were on her new front porch "and new beginnings, and it just felt right."

"It was perfect," she added.

Kramer said Caussin likes Russell and had asked her previously if she thought they would get engaged.

And while she didn’t have a timetable for their engagement before it happened, she knew "he’s my person. I trust him, there’s no anxiousness attached to that."

Jolie also ended up telling Caussin she was engaged while the 7-year-old was Facetiming with her dad.

"He’s like ‘Ahh, that’s nice,’" Kramer said. "I would have liked to have told him, but I also don’t want Jolie to have to keep secrets from her dad."

The two then spoke privately and Caussin told her "I’m really happy for you and Allan’s a great guy."

She said she started to cry "because he goes, ‘Of all people, you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this.’ He’s like, ‘After everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone.’ It meant so much to me that he said that."

Last year, Kramer said that Caussin, whom she divorced in 2021, cheated on her with more than 13 women during their six-year marriage.

Kramer said she and Russell aren’t in a "rush" and will likely get married in the next couple of years.