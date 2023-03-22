Jana Kramer this week said she thinks ex-husband Mike Caussin would have continued to cheat on her "forever" if they had stayed married.

She said on Monday’s "Ask Jana Anything" episode of her "Whine Down" podcast she doesn’t believe in the saying, "Once a cheater, always a cheater,"

"Having said that, I think, like, if I would have stayed married to my ex, I think he would have cheated forever." she said.

But she added that she thought he was capable of not cheating "in his next serious relationship."

The 39-year-old said she knows people can change and has seen it.

"For me, it’s situational, but also, like, I don’t ever want to go back to that feeling," Kramer said. "I’d rather just be like, ‘This is not working out for me.’"

Kramer and Caussin divorced in 2021 after nearly six years of marriage and two children. In October, Kramer alleged that the former NFL player cheated on her with more than 13 women during their relationship.

"I know what it feels like to cheat on someone, and I know what it feels like to be cheated on," she said, adding that it’s something she doesn’t want to be involved in either way anymore.

She advised anyone who has made the mistake of cheating and wants to be faithful going forward, "You have to just set very strong boundaries, and why are you looking for that reassurance and that love or that need to be wanted? … It’s the worst validation you’ll ever get cause the damage is awful."

Last month, the "One Tree Hill" alum shared she is dating professional soccer coach Allan Russell.

"I don’t know if this is my forever person … but … I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before," she said in a previous episode of her podcast. "I’m going to embrace it. I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what? I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way."

She revealed in Monday's podcast he hasn't met her ex yet, but they will at some point because he and Caussin will both be around her children.

The country singer previously said Caussin had first cheated on her a month into their relationship but that she kept trying to forgive him because every time he would promise to do better.

"He’d be like ‘When are you going to stop. When are you going to finally forgive me? When are you going to stop talking about this?’ I’d be like ‘Well, it happened two weeks ago. Give me a minute.’ And then, I’m like, ‘Well, now, yeah, I have to forgive him now because, if not, he’s getting angry at me for not forgiving."

The couple married in 2015 and, a year later, they separated for a year over his infidelity, and the ex-tight end sought treatment for sex addiction.

Their two children are Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4.