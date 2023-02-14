Despite coming from a Hollywood family, Jamie Lee Curtis says she almost chose a very different career path.

In an interview with Extra during the Oscar Nominee Luncheon, the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star and best supporting actress nominee said, "I never thought I would be an actor, let alone get the opportunities I’ve had."

"I thought I would be a cop. I thought I would be a police officer, a corrections officer. I thought maybe I'd be a social worker. I'm good with people. I believe in law and order. I thought that that would be my path."

She added, "Instead, it took me here."

Curtis is the daughter of Hollywood icons Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

Tony was nominated for best actor alongside Sidney Poitier for their roles in "The Defiant Ones," and is known for his other roles in films like "Spartacus" and "Some Like It Hot." Janet is best known for her role as Marion Crane in Alfred Hitchcock’s "Psycho," which earned her the best supporting actress Oscar nomination.

The "Halloween" star also told the outlet her nomination was "incredible" and described the experience as feeling "like I've discovered a secret room in my house that I've lived in for, you know, a long time that was sort of papered over… because I had a defense wall up because I never even wanted to dream about it… I never thought it would happen."

In 2022, the 64-year-old was awarded the Hollywood Icon Award at The Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball benefit gala and expressed tremendous gratitude for her success.

"I have the most beautiful life that I obviously have no idea how this happened," Curtis told Fox News Digital at the time. "I was raised by a woman who spent her whole life concentrating on other people, and I think it’s the privilege of having a successful life is that you get to turn it back on so many people who work so tirelessly for nothing, for no fame, no intention, and it’s my job to send it back."