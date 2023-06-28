"What happened to Jamie Foxx?" is a question that has been on the minds of many since the prolific actor was hospitalized for a medical problem in early April.

While Foxx and his family have remained tight-lipped about what exactly happened or what he has been doing in the months since, his producing partner Datari Turner has offered an update on when fans can expect to see the Oscar-winning actor back in action.

"He's doing amazing," he told People at the Hollywood premiere of his and Foxx's film "They Cloned Tyrone" on Tuesday.

JAMIE FOXX MYSTERY ILLNESS: TIMELINE OF ‘DJANGO UNCHAINED’ STAR'S HEALTH SCARE

Perhaps knowing that people keeping up with this story have received similarly vague updates several times already, he insisted, "I promise you. Doing really, really good."

He said the film's director Juel Taylor and co-star John Boyega both spoke with Foxx yesterday.

"He's in really, really good shape and spirits," he reiterated. "And he'll be back on the screen. He'll be back to work very soon."

Boyega spoke about Foxx at an earlier premiere for the film at the American Black Film Festival, saying then that he had not been able to get in touch with him.

JAMIE FOXX IS ‘RESTING’ AND ‘WELL,’ SAYS FORMER CO-STAR: ‘HE’S GOING TO BE BACK'

"I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with, and we just wish him all the best," Boyega told Entertainment Tonight during the event.

"I've been calling, I'm just going to keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!" he added.

At last night's event, Boyega revealed that he had officially spoken to him, saying, "He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro."

He added, "He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."

"I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro."

Foxx has only made one public statement since his daughter announced the "medical complication" in April.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Appreciate all the love!!!" he wrote in an Instagram post. "Feeling blessed."

He added the high five emoji, a heart emoji and a fox emoji to complete his message.

As of now, his condition remains unknown. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, stated on May 12 that he had "been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," and that he'd even been well enough to play pickleball. However, days later several family members were seen entering a rehabilitation facility in Chicago, which people presumed was to visit Foxx.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.