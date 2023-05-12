Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne is sharing great news about his health condition.
Corinne Foxx took to her Instagram story on Friday, and wrote that Foxx has been "out of the hospital for weeks" and is "recuperating."
She even noted that Jamie has been "playing pickleball" before thanking fans for their support.
Corinne revealed on April 12 in a since-deleted Instagram post that Foxx, 55, experienced a "medical complication" the day before, and "quick action and great care" helped guide him toward recovery.
The family has not disclosed Foxx's medical issue.
In Corinne's update on her father's health on behalf of the family, she noted that it was "sad to see how the media runs wild."