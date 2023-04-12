Jamie Foxx is recovering from a medical complication.

The Oscar-winning actor "experienced a medical complication yesterday," according to a post shared by his daughter, Corinne Foxx, on Instagram Wednesday.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote.

She continued, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

It's currently unclear what kind of medical issue Foxx suffered.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Jamie Foxx's representatives for comment.

Foxx shares Corrine, 29, with ex, Connie Kline. The "Ray" star also has daughter Anelise Bishop, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis.

The Grammy award winner, whose full name is Eric Marlon Bishop, is currently working on "Back in Action" with Cameron Diaz.

The movie, which has been filming in London and Atlanta since September, marks Diaz's return to the silver screen after her last starring role in 2014 where she worked alongside Jamie in "Annie."

Foxx has a total of 11 projects in the works, according to IMDb.

The long-awaited Mike Tyson biopic has been in the works for nearly a decade, and was initially revealed as a feature film before taking on a TV movie structure. Tyson will serve as an executive producer with Foxx, in addition to Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese.

Jamie will also work with Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood in "Tin Soldier," an action-thriller about the government's suspicions over a "cult-like" program for combat veterans.