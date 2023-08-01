Jamie Foxx is crediting his sister Deidra Dixon with saving his life during his recent health scare.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 ‘D’… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here," the 55-year-old wrote on Tuesday. "Had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft."

He included a photo of the two of them embracing, along with several selfies of Dixon.

On July 22, Foxx posted a video thanking fans for their support and giving an update on his recovery.

"I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting and, you know, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you I just didn't want you to see me like that man," he explained.

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show," he added. "I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

"I went to hell and back," Foxx said. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."

Foxx also said Dixon and his daughter Corinne "saved my life."

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way," he said. "And y'all know they kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these."

Foxx hasn’t specified what medical complication he suffered, but debunked rumors that he had gone blind or was paralyzed. He has been seen out in public in the last few weeks as well.

Foxx also has another sister, DeOndra Dixon, who was born with Down syndrome and died in 2020 at 36 years old.

"anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light," he wrote at the time.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.