Jamie Foxx's co-star and friend Garcelle Beauvais addressed rumors that the "Day Shift" star was "near death" amid his recent health struggles.

During an interview with People magazine, the 56-year-old actress weighed in on the speculation after Foxx, 55, was hospitalized due to a "medical complication," according to a statement shared by his daughter Corinne last month.

When asked if she was able to send her well wishes to the comedian, Beauvais replied, "Yeah, for sure."

"I've spoken to the family, and I don't want to say much because they're the ones to say it, but it broke my heart that this horrible rumor [about Jamie's health] was running around," the Real Housewive of Beverly Hills" star added.

She continued, "... I immediately got the right information, [but] I just think people can't run with stuff like that. It's hurtful to so many people."

JAMIE FOXX HEALTH UPDATE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT ACTOR'S ‘MEDICAL COMPLICATION’

Beauvais met Foxx when she played his character Jamie King's love interest Francesca "Fancy" Monroe on "The Jamie Foxx" from 1996 to 2001. The two later co-starred in the 2013 political action thriller "White House Down."

Corinne revealed on April 12 in a since-deleted Instagram post that Foxx experienced a "medical complication" the day before, and "quick action and great care" helped guide him toward recovery. She did not share further details about the medical complication.

Afterseveral reports surfaced making claims about the Academy Award winner's health, the 29-year-old actress spoke out in a post on her Instagram Story on Friday. She wrote a response underneath a screengrab of an article with the headline "Jamie Foxx's loves ones reportedly preparing for the worst."

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild," Corrine wrote. "My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support."

"We have an exciting work update coming next week too!" the model added with a smiley face.

Corinne is the DJ on the Fox interactive game show "Beat Shazam," which is hosted by her father. Both stepped away from the show during his medical condition. Kelly Osbourne temporarily took over for Corinne while Nick Cannon is filling in for Foxx.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He is one of the most, I think, talented and incredible human beings in the industry," Osbourne said. "It is such an honor to be asked to keep Corinne's seat warm for her while everything is going on and it was so much fun and I hope I did her justice."

Foxx broke his silence last week as he shared an Instagram post to thank fans for their support

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The Grammy Award winner did not include a photo of himself and instead shared a text-only post.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he wrote. Foxx also thanked Cannon for stepping up to take over his role as the host of FOX's "Beat Shazam."

On "The Today Show" on Friday, Osbourne shared her love for Foxx. "He is one of the most, I think, talented and incredible human beings in the industry," the television personality said.

She continued, "It is such an honor to be asked to keep Corinne's seat warm for her while everything is going on and it was so much fun and I hope I did her justice."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.