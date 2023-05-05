As Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital after suffering from a "medical complication," his friends and family continue to provide updates on the actor’s condition.

Natasha Blasick, who worked with Foxx on the film "All Star Weekend," spoke out about Foxx, 55, and said she had a conversation with a close friend about his hospitalization.

"I was texting him, and just yesterday I talked to his friend, who's . . . really in touch with him. I was . . . really freaking out [with] all of the news that he's getting worse," Blasick told Entertainment Tonight, Thursday.

JAMIE FOXX REPORTEDLY STILL HOSPITALIZED AS FRIEND BEGS FOR PRAYERS

"I was texting [his friend], and he's like, 'No, no, no, he's recovering.' So just hearing that he was recovering made me feel so much better."

Blasick went on to say she’s been keeping Foxx in her thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery.

"It's really crazy," Blasick pointed out. "All we have in this world is our health. Our life . . . it's very scary."

Foxx’s celebrity friends continue to check in on the "Bad Boys" star, including Kevin Hart.

Minimal information on Foxx's condition has been revealed, but Hart gave fans an update during a new interview.

JAMIE FOXX BREAKS SILENCE AMID MYSTERY 'MEDICAL COMPLICATION'

"I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation," Hart shared in part on the "Impaulsive" podcast. "Everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt. So in this case, man, you just want the guy to get out of the situation he's in and get back home."

He added, "To my knowledge, there is a lot of progression. My love, synergy, energy goes out to him. He's needed. He's necessary. I know that he knows that. . . . I know that he feels that, because there's been an outcry, an outpour of support in this regard, so I can only hope that it continues."

Another one of Foxx’s friends, Charle E. Alston, took to Instagram to ask his followers to keep the actor in their thoughts.

"I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all [love] & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!!!! We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity," he expressed.

Actor Martin Lawrence offered similar positive sentiments of Foxx, telling "Extra" last month, "I hear he's doing better. . . . My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person."

Earlier this week, Foxx spoke out for the first time since he was hospitalized from his "medical complication" in April.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he wrote in an Instgram post.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

He also thanked Nick Cannon for stepping into his role as the host of FOX's "Beat Shazam."

Cannon and Kelly Osbourne have been tapped to take over Foxx's role on the show. Cannon will guest host for the sixth season, according to the show's Instagram, while Osbourne will be in the DJ booth for Foxx's daughter Corinne.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Foxx's daughter Corinne, 29, took to her social media to share a statement from the Foxx family about her dad's health in April.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," the message read.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," the statement concluded.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.