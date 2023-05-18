Mike Tyson revealed Jamie Foxx's health issues may have halted the boxer's long anticipated biopic once again.

The project, which has been in the works for more than a decade, recently gained traction in the form of a TV movie only to face another hurdle when Foxx suffered an undisclosed "medical complication" last month.

When asked on the "Valuetainment" podcast if he was following "what's going on with Jamie Foxx," Tyson said, "He's not feeling well."

Host Patrick Bet-David said, "Something's going on." The legendary boxer added, "Yeah, they said a stroke."

JAMIE FOXX: 5 THINGS YOU MIGHT NOT KNOW ABOUT ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING STAR

It’s unclear if Tyson has firsthand knowledge of Foxx's health issue, adding, "I have no idea what happened to him.

"Hey listen, we can't anticipate our next breath. We don't know when we're going to die. After we leave this, bad stuff could happen."

When Bet-David asked if Foxx is still involved in the Tyson biopic, Mike gave an equally candid response.

JAMIE FOXX LANDS NEW SHOW AS HE RECOVERS FROM MYSTERY ILLNESS

"Well, it was a possibility. I don't know what's going to happen now. But, you know, it's a strong possibility.

"Because, you know, Jamie's closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with [the movie] Benjamin Button. They were going to make him look younger."

In 2021, it was revealed Foxx would star in a biographical television series centered on the life of the boxing legend. The limited series, "Tyson," is said to be executive produced by Tyson, Foxx, Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese.

During the interview, Tyson was asked again if there was more information about Jamie's "medical condition."

"If we don't know by now, they don't want us to know," he responded.

Fox News Digital contacted representatives for Foxx and Tyson.

Jamie Foxx's relatives were seen leaving a medical facility in the Chicago area more than one month after the Oscar winner suffered a mysterious health scare.

His oldest daughter, Corrine Foxx, 29, was spotted wearing a black long-sleeve T-shirt with jeans while walking in the Windy City.

The Foxx family sighting comes amid news the "Ray" actor is "recuperating" after he was reportedly hospitalized in Atlanta following an undisclosed illness.

JAMIE FOXX HEALTH UPDATE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT ACTOR'S 'MEDICAL COMPLICATION'

While he continues to recover, his game show, "Beat Shazam," will return to FOX Tuesday with Nick Cannon filling in as guest host and Kelly Osbourne taking over the DJ booth.

Corinne revealed April 12 in a since-deleted Instagram post that Foxx, 55, experienced a "medical complication" the day before, and "quick action and great care" helped guide him toward recovery.

The family has not disclosed Foxx's medical issue.

Foxx shares Corinne, 29, with his ex Connie Kline. He also has daughter Anelise Bishop, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis.

The "In Living Color" star broke his silence last week with his own post on social media thanking fans for their support after his medical scare.

Foxx opted for a text-only graphic and did not include a photo of himself on Instagram.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he wrote.

Corinne is keeping the family business running, though, and revealed on Instagram, "'WE ARE FAMILY' coming 2024! The Foxx family is headed back to our home on @foxtv & we can't wait for this new show!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

For the new show, non-famous relatives of celebrities will perform with their famous relatives while they're hidden from the audience, and contestants will have to guess who it is. The celebrities will include musicians, athletes and more, according to a press release from FOX Entertainment.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of ‘Beat Shazam,’" Jamie and Corinne said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year."

"Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the FOX Family," Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming at FOX Entertainment, said in a statement. "Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of ‘We Are Family.’ This series joins FOX’s fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series."

Days before, she teased the announcement before admitting that the "Django Unchained" star had been out of the hospital "for weeks" and is "recuperating," and actually playing pickleball. Jamie was hospitalized after suffering a "medical complication" April 11.

He had "multiple tests run" while receiving care at a medical center in Georgia before returning home, People magazine reported.

At the time of the medical issue, Foxx was filming the Netflix movie "Back in Action" alongside Cameron Diaz. Production continued on the film with a body double instead of Foxx.