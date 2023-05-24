Rep. James Comer R-Ky., and FBI Director Christopher Wray will meet in the coming days, a source told Fox News.

The scheduled meeting comes after Comer, the House Oversight Committee chairman, requested to meet with the FBI director about subpoenaed documents allegedly related to the Biden family's business dealings to discuss scenarios that the committee may take if the FBI does not turn over the documents.

One of those options is holding Wray in contempt of Congress.

Comer sent a letter to Wray on Wednesday stating that the FBI has "failed to produce the FD-1023 form or offer any reasonable accommodation that would allow the Committee to review the document."

COMER REQUESTS MEETING WITH FBI DIRECTOR AFTER REFUSAL TO PRODUCE BIDEN DOC ALLEGEDLY SHOWING ILLEGAL SCHEME

According to the letter, Comer is giving the FBI until May 30 to comply with the subpoena and threatened to "initiate contempt of Congress proceedings" if the agency refuses to hand over the document.

In a statement to Fox News, an FBI spokesperson said that releasing confidential source information could jeopardize ongoing investigations, but said that the agency is comitted to working with Congressional oversight requests.

"The FBI’s mission is to protect the American people. Releasing confidential source information could potentially jeopardize investigations and put lives at risk. The FBI remains committed to cooperating with Congress’s oversight requests on this matter and others as we always have," the spokesperson said.

The unclassified FD-1023 document details allegations of crimes of a pay-to-play scheme in relation to the Biden family's business dealings, a whistleblower at the federal agency told Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

FBI REFUSES TO PROVIDE SUBPOENAED DOCUMENT ON ALLEGED BIDEN 'CRIMINAL SCHEME'

Grassley and Comer both requested a meeting with Wray back on May 16.

"They don't respect anyone in Congress," Comer said Monday on Fox News. "They've been able to get away with this for a long time. The media continues to turn a blind eye. The Senate Republicans continue to fund the FBI. Why would you change your business model when you're getting everything you want?"

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said that he believes the agency will provide the document.

"I explained to the director that we will do everything in our power, and we have the jurisdiction over the FBI, and we have the right to see this document," McCarthy said Sunday on Fox News. "I believe after this call, we will get this document."

Fox News' Jon Street and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.