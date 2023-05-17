Democratic strategist James Carville criticized the public feud between President Biden and New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday and said it "shouldn't be airing on CNN or Axios."

CNN's Erin Burnett asked Carville about the rift between the two leaders as Adams has been pubically calling out the president over the migrant surge in New York City.

"First of all, this shouldn't be airing on CNN or Axios or anywhere else," Carville said. "The leader of the Democrats in the Senate is Senator Schumer from New York. Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of Democrats in the House, is from New York. It’s not like somebody got to get somebody else and they got to figure this out and explain what’s going on. Of course, at the end of the day, it’s about resources. When is it not about resources? But, the White House and the governmental relations office, what the hell are they doing? The congressional relations office. I mean, somebody ought to be able to fix this and get the kind of help and coordination that we need here."

He suggested Rev. Al Sharpton should mediate discussions between Biden and Adams and added that somebody needed to step up and figure out how to resolve these issues.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS SAYS ‘MIGRANT CRISIS’ UNDER BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS ‘DESTROYED' CITY

Adams was nixed from the Biden campaign's national advisory board as he continues to publicly criticize the White House over the migrant crisis. Axios reported Tuesday that it reflected a "a new low in relations" between the two Democrats.

Burnett added that it was not just Adams, as several other Democratic mayors were demanding meetings with the president over the migrant crisis as well.

"So, what is happening here? I mean this is a division within the Democratic Party there’s no question team Biden didn’t want," she said.

Carville said the mayors were looking for more resources and described it as an "interfamily squabble that kind of went public."

"I think somebody could’ve cut this off before the White House, some of the congressional leadership. We just, in defense of the president, he’s got a fairly full plate here. And maybe the White House staff could’ve seen this coming and help cut it off. I don’t know, but there’s a lot of people with a lot of jobs," he said.

Burnett pressed further and suggested the Biden administration "totally misread" the politics of the situation.

Carville replied, "This could have been addressed a long time ago. I don’t know quite how we got to the point where you have the mayor of the largest city in the country in a kind of public spat with his brother Democrat who’s the President of the United States I’m just saying congressional leadership, the people that knew this was coming, White House staff. And you wake up one morning, and you read the stories and you go, hey, it’s kind of like Casey Stengel, the manager of the 1961 Mets said, 'hey, can anybody here play this game'. This is not something that’s intractable and unsolvable problem. It can be addressed. And I suspect it’ll get addressed here in the next three or four days."

Adams called out Biden on Tuesday during an interview as well.

"Where the heck is the President of the United States?" Good Day NY anchor Rosanna Scotta asked Adams.

"That’s a good question," Adams said. "I think we all should be asking why this is happening to a city that was turning itself around and will continue to do so. This should not be happening to New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and the other big northern cities."

Fox News Digital's Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.