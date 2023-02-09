Democrat MSNBC regular James Carville called Republicans at the State of the Union address "White trash," specifically calling out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

The "Outnumbered" panel discussed the "appalling" rhetoric from the veteran political strategist Thursday, with Democrat panelist Marie Harf objecting to the remark.

"I would not have used this language. I think there's plenty to criticize Marjorie Taylor Greene over, with the behavior of her and some of her colleagues during the State of the Union. I think it was embarrassing. I wouldn't have used that term," said Harf.

Regarding the times Republicans booed the president, Carville insisted that they were an example of the party’s "White trashdom" on display.

"I told people, I have a Ph.D. in White trashology, and you saw real White trash on display. Let me say something about Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene, she dresses like White trash. She really needs a fashion consultant. I recommend George Santos. He could do a good job of dressing up where she doesn’t announce her White trashdom by her own clothes," Carville told MSNBC host Ari Melber.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer said Carville has a "history" of using this kind of language towards women and mentioned what he said about Paula Jones, who had made sexual assault allegations against Carville's former boss, President Bill Clinton.

"When Paula Jones accused Bill Clinton, James Carville's boss, of sexual assault, a fact that Bill Clinton pled guilty to, lost his law license over, and agreed to an almost $1 million fine, James Carville said about Paula Jones that if you drag $100 through a trailer park, it's amazing what you'll find," he recalled.

Fleischer said "no one" should engage in this type of language, "starting with James Carville."

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno asked, "Why don't then they (Democratic Party) ask themselves, why do voters feel disenfranchised? Why do members of the Republican Party feel unseen, disrespected, mocked? Why as well, If they are so elite and so much better educated than all of us, why are they acting terribly then?"

Compagno described Carville's criticisms of Greene as "appalling."

"It is beneath anyone who considers themselves a spokesperson of the party. And I think it's at the root of the fact that no matter what, the Democrat Party will see everyone else as less than them. We will never be good enough."

"Yikes," co-host Kayleigh McEnany said, adding that "attacking a woman's clothes is not a good look."

Carville acknowledged that opposition is necessary for a democracy but continued to attack the Republican Party for supporting "crazy, trashy White people."

"Look, when it’s been a Republican president, I wasn’t an altar boy. When this comes, I’m not anything close to it, but you’ve got to be smart and effective about the way you go about it. You go about it with a scalpel, not a meat cleaver, and she just doesn’t know how to do this. Neither do a lot of them. And there are effective ways to be an opposition party, critical for democracy, but we don’t have an opposition party here. We got a bunch of crazy, trashy White people that are just foaming at the mouth and I think the Biden administration is happy with that," Carville said.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.