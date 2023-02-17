Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR FREEZING RAIN... Freezing rain will impact Bangor International Airport from around 11 AM until around 5 PM. An isolated lightning strike is also possible around 11 AM.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches, sleet accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down ice covered tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&