An arrest warrant has been issued for Jalen Carter, a projected top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, stemming from the January 15 car crash that killed a Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member.

The deadly crash occurred shortly after the Bulldogs championship parade which celebrated their second consecutive College Football Playoff championship.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, who worked in the recruiting department, were killed.

ESPN ANALYST TAKES OFFENSE TO DEION SANDERS’ RECRUITING TACTICS: ‘THAT S— AINT FUNNY’

"As a result of the ongoing investigation into the January 15, 2023, fatal car crash that occured in the 900 block of Barnett Shoals Road, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department has secured arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, 21, for Reckless Driving and Racing," Lt. Shaun Barnett said in a statement.

"The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 For Expedition, and Jalen Carter, driver of the 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area around 2:30 AM. The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour. The toxicology report indicated LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash."

Both charges are misdemeanors, according to The Athletic.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart released a statement shortly after the news, saying the program will continue to cooperate with authorities

"The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community," Smart said.

"We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy."

Carter, who is ESPN’s No. 1 overall prospect in this year’s draft, was scheduled to speak with reporters on Wednesday at the NFL Combine.