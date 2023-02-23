The long anticipated bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is finally set to take place after a pair of postponements.

Originally set for December 2021, the two boxers will get in the ring on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

There's been a lot of chatter between the two over the last year-plus (as well as Fury's father), but the trash talk hasn't been enough – so Paul laid out a deal.

Fury, the younger brother of two-time world heavyweight champion boxer Tyson, is expected to pocket roughly $4.5 million, while the YouTube star turned boxer is expected to net just about double.

Well, Paul is ready to risk the close to $9 million he's set to earn.

"I'll make you a deal: If you win, I'll pay you double what I'm paying you already. But if I win, I take everything that I'm paying you. Deal or no deal? Since you're so confident, deal or no deal?" Paul asked.

Fury and Paul traded some words back and forth before Fury made it official.

"You got a deal. All or nothing," he responded."

The two shook hands before getting in each other's faces for a few brief seconds and were separated.

Fury recently said Paul would need "an ambulance on speed dial."

"This is all that's been in my mind for the past two and a half, three years because I'm a professional, legitimate fighter, and my name has been lingering with Jake Paul for quite some time now and Jake Paul is not on my level," he said earlier this month. "Jake Paul is not even considered a legitimate fighter and to have my name dragged through the mud with his, I want to prove a point."

A fight originally scheduled 14 months ago, the first postponement came when Fury, was dealing with a broken rib and a bacterial chest infection. It was rescheduled to Aug. 6 of last year, but Fury apparently had his travel visa to the United States denied.

Paul defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva in October by unanimous decision, bringing his boxing record to 6-0.

Fury is 8-0 in his career, with half his wins coming via knockout. His last fight was a win over Daniel Bocianski by decision.