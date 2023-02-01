Arizona State University has landed the commitment of four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada weeks after the California product decommitted from Florida.

The news on national signing day ends a tumultuous few weeks for Rashada, who requested out of his national letter of intent to Florida after a reported name, image and likeness (NIL) deal fell through.

"Just want to start off by thanking the Lord for my journey and the strength to get through whatever was & is put in front of me, thank you to everybody who truly knows me for me!" Rashada posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

"Just want to keep this short and let it be known I’ll be attending Arizona State University, my childhood dream school, my fathers (sic) alma matter (sic), a place where I’m happy and a school where the Head Coach has always had my back! Glad to truly be home! Can’t wait to carry on the family name at the University and start my journey! Forks up!"

Rashada’s commitment is a big get for first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham, who was named the 26th head coach in ASU history in November.

In November, Rashada switched his commitment from Miami to Florida, giving head coach Billy Napier a significant recruit as he enters his second season.

But Rashada’s commitment was contingent on a four-year, $13 million NIL deal that he signed with the Gator Collective fan club, according to the Associated Press.

On Dec. 7, Rashada reportedly received a letter from the head of Gator Collective that wished to terminate the deal, according to a report by The Athletic.

While the reasons behind the deal falling apart are unclear, the AP reported that not all of the financial backers were aware that the NIL deal had gone from around $5 million to more than $13 million.

The Gators released Rashada from his letter of intent in January, and he garnered interest from Cal, TCU and Washington.

A name, image and likeness deal did not factor into Rashada’s decision to attend ASU, according to ESPN.