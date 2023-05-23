Jaden Hullaby, a former football player who competed at Texas and New Mexico, has died, both schools said Monday after his family reported him missing. Hullaby was 21.

The cause of Hullaby’s death was not made known. A relative posted on social media Sunday that Hullaby had been missing since Friday and the family could not "track any of his devices," according to ESPN. He was last spotted in the Dallas area before his death was announced.

"It's such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden's passing," Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement. "He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time."

New Mexico added, "The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him."

Hullaby’s brother, Lando, posted a heartbreaking tweet about Jaden.

"Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King," he wrote.

Jaden Hullaby was a linebacker and tight end in college. He appeared in one game for Texas in 2020 but did not play in 2021. He would switch to tight end with the Lobos and had two catches for 44 yards in eight games. He entered the transfer portal after the season.