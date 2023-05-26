A Massachusetts federal judge granted a request from one of Jack Teixeira lawyers to withdraw from the case.

Magistrate Judge David Hennessy granted the request from federal public defender Joshua Hayne to withdraw from representing Teixeira.

While Hayne withdrew from the case, there are other federal public defenders still representing Teixeira.

Teixeira previously worked as a cybersecurity journeyman for the Air National Guard and accused of sharing classified information through a Discord social media server.

He was charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.

Teixeira held a top-secret information security clearance, which granted him information to classified information.

Air Force officials allegedly ordered Teixeira previously in September and October 2022, to "cease and desist on any deep dives into classified intelligence information," according to The New York Times, which reported he was caught accessing classified materials before.

"Teixeira had been previously been notified to focus on his own career duties and not to seek out intelligence products," a superior wrote in a memo dated Feb. 4, according to the report.

Hennessy ruled May 19 that Teixeira will remain in custody prior to his trial, stating that the suspect has made disturbing online comments and has a "fascination with guns."

