Former Navy SEAL Jack Carr has conquered the world of fiction — his #1 New York Times bestselling series continues with his sixth book, "Only the Dead," which will be published in May 2023.

He's also conquered TV. The Amazon Prime adaptation of his first book, "The Terminal List," starring Chris Pratt, was the second most streamed TV series this past summer, behind only "Stranger Things," his publisher said.

The TV series was recently renewed for a second season based on his second book "True Believer" and a spinoff series.

Now, Fox News Digital has learned that Carr is moving into the nonfiction space in a major way.

Carr will be teaming up with Pulitzer Prize finalist James M. Scott for a series of nonfiction books that explore seminal terrorist events.

The first of those books, "Targeted: The 1983 Beirut Barracks Bombing," is scheduled to be published in the fall of 2024 by Atria Books/Emily Bestler Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

The nonfiction series will investigate terrorist attacks that changed the course of history.

"Those who have read my James Reece ‘Terminal List’ series or who follow me on social media know the importance I place on history, particularly the history of warfare, terrorism, insurgencies, counterinsurgencies and special operations," Carr told Fox News Digital in emailed comments.

"My upcoming book, ‘Targeted: The 1983 Beirut Barracks Bombing,’ explores this seminal terrorist attack — the effects of which still reverberate through U.S. foreign policy decisions today."

In that attack, terrorists drove a truck packed with explosives into the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, killing 241 U.S. service members — 220 Marines, 18 sailors, and three soldiers — and badly wounding many others.

Carr, a former Navy SEAL sniper, led special operations teams as a team leader, platoon commander, troop commander and task unit commander across more than 20 years in Naval Special Warfare.

Said historian James M. Scott, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and the author of the books "Black Snow," "Rampage" and "Target Tokyo," "I am thrilled to team up with America’s most talented thriller writer, Jack Carr, for a deep-dive into the origins of our nation’s four-decade battle against terrorism."

Scott went on in a statement, "'Targeted' combines Jack’s propulsive storytelling with the harrowing real-life accounts of survivors of the 1983 terrorist bombing of American peacekeepers in Beirut."

He said it's based on thousands of pages "of military and political records, personal letters, and more than 50 hours of interviews with survivors."

He added, "'Targeted' explores the horrific tragedy of what proved to be the greatest single-day loss of Marine Corps lives since D-Day Iwo Jima decades earlier."

Said Emily Bestler, senior vice president and editor-in-chief of Emily Bestler Books, "Jack Carr is already a #1 New York Times bestselling fiction author. We look forward to seeing him and James Scott at the top of the list with this gripping and deeply researched new nonfiction venture."

The publisher said that "no one has yet written a definitive history of the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing. Jack Carr and James M. Scott are currently researching the event and writing a new authoritative account of this terrorist attack."

The book is scheduled for an October 2024 publication.

Newly discovered archival material and interviews with survivors of the attack bring a new dimension to this pivotal event in the history of U.S. foreign policy, the publisher noted.

In addition, Jack Carr will begin contributing to Fox News Digital in a series of pieces on key historical events — everything from the birthdates of key American authors to significant military events in American history.

