"Revival has broken out at Asbury University. The students haven’t stopped meeting for two days!!"

I received this text message from a friend who has heard me use the term "revival." I don’t use the term lightly, but what God seems to be doing is unprecedented.

We saw over 2,000 students repent of sin and turn to Jesus last week through events at the University of Georgia, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Iowa State, and North Dakota State.

I’ve been doing evangelism for 20 years. I was trained by and traveled with both Billy Graham and Luis Palau. These are the highest percentage of responses to the healing, redeeming message of Jesus that I’ve ever seen. Could this be a revival?

It’s easy to be skeptical. We live in an age of hype and celebrity faith leaders. Many will question and criticize, but it always takes faith to believe instead of doubt.

What if God is moving on these campuses and at Asbury University?

I got home to Minnesota exhausted last weekend but incredibly stirred to travel to Kentucky. I’m a husband and father of three and leaving my family again over my few off days is not ideal. My bride looked me in the eyes and said, "You have to go."

In 1970, a revival broke out in the same place – Asbury University, in the Hughes Auditorium. It began from the chapel and students kept worshipping, praying, and repenting for 144 hours.

I first read about the Asbury 1970 revival when I was 18 years old and a freshman in college, I preached and prayed for it to happen again for 22 years!

Without a revival, we stay in our sin. It’s God’s method of revealing Himself, and it’s been a God-ordained vehicle used throughout the history of the Church.

"The revival is still happening! Four days and counting!" The text messages kept coming. I began my pilgrimage to Wilmore, Kentucky on Monday. Could this be real? What I found shocked me.

In an age of sensationalized encounters, what’s happening at the Hughes Auditorium is incredibly simple, humble, and ordinary.

There isn’t a single ‘known’ figure on the platform. It’s students leading the way alongside a few campus ministers. It’s raw worship, Bible reading and exhortation, and repentance.

Confession broke out numerous times, the crowd would listen and speak out, "The blood of Jesus forgives me." The altars were full night and day, wet with tears, from young and old. It was multi-ethnic, multi-racial, and multi-generational.

The crowds kept flooding. I didn’t want to leave but felt a burning that we need this back home, every home!

Upwards of 5,000 people flooded Wilmore. There were traffic jams and hungry souls filling four venues and the front lawn.

I talked with Max, the gas station attendant. He grew up Sikh in Asia but said he is overwhelmed by God’s love hitting his community.

"Do you think I can go?" I told him that he needed to go.

I met a teenager named Michael, carrying his skateboard, telling me that while he isn’t a Christian, the meetings at Asbury are "cool" and he said, "I can feel the love of God." He said he’s closer to trusting Jesus but is counting the cost.

I met others impacted from Hawaii, Boston, and California.

From across the nation, people are flocking to encounter Jesus. Earlier this week I received a report that up to 20 other college campuses have started meetings. New doors are opening!

Two days ago, I received a message that the football stadium at Oklahoma University was booked for a student-led outreach. The students are praying for all 86,000 seats to be filled for the glory of God…I’ve never heard of a student-led effort at a stadium. What is happening?

The students are still flooding Hughes Auditorium, now reaching over 165 hours and counting!

The mark of genuine revival will always overflow into the lives of those around us.

Tuesday, after the meeting, I found myself needing to go find someone to talk to. It was midnight, and I ended up at a sports bar and met a couple on a date. The two women asked me countless questions.

We talked about life and the struggles of the past two years. I listened to their story of leaving strict families and coming to Lexington for graduate school.

They asked me why I had come to town, and I shared my faith story and what was happening. One of these kind ladies said, "My mom has been messaging me about this. Maybe we should go."

I can’t say for certain if this is revival. What I can say with full confidence is that God is inviting us to turn to Him now…and He’s no more present in Kentucky than He is wherever you are reading this.

He’s moving now. Jesus is calling now. His love is here.

