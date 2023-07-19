Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave a thinly-veiled rebuke to members of the House of Representatives for their attacks on Israel during his Wednesday speech at a joint session of Congress.

Herzog did not name names, but he referenced criticism of Israel from House members. More than one progressive Democrat recently vilified the Jewish state in public statements.

"Mr. Speaker, I am not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House. I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it," Herzog said.

"But criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the State of Israel’s right to exist," he added, with those in attendance responding with resounding applause.

TLAIB BODIED BY TWITTER OVER 'LIES' THAT TEENAGE BRAWL WAS ISRAELI SOLDIERS ATTACKING PALESTINIANS

"Questioning the Jewish people’s right to self-determination, is not legitimate diplomacy, it is antisemitism. Vilifying and attacking Jews, whether in Israel, in the United States, or anywhere in the world is antisemitism. Antisemitism is a disgrace in every form, and I commend President Joe Biden for laying out the United States’ first ever National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism," he continued.

RASHIDA TLAIB, ‘SQUAD’-LINKED COMMITTEES PUSHED LARGE SUMS TO ANTI-ISRAEL ACTIVIST’S CONSULTING FIRM

Herzog's remarks were a not-so-subtle reference to criticism by progressive Democrats. Most recently, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., called Israel a "racist state" during an appearance at an event. Jayapal later walked back the remarks, which were met with criticism, even from those in her own party.

In May, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said in a tweet that Israel is an "apartheid state," that "was born out of violence and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians." She added that "75 years later, the Nakba continues to this day, using the Arabic word for "catastrophe" that Palestinians use to refer to Israel's establishment.

Jayapal's words led to the House passing a resolution to affirm that Israel is not a racist or apartheid state,

Nine Democrats were the only ones who voted against the measure. They were Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Cori Bush of Missouri, Andre Carson of Indiana and Delia Ramirez of Illinois. Another Democrat, Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., voted "present."

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.