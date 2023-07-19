Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on the U.S. to act "forcefully" against Iran's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and reaffirmed his support for the independence of Israel's judiciary on Wednesday.

Herzog delivered a speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, praising the long friendship between the U.S. and Israel before diving into points of policy. Welcomed to the chamber with raucous applause, the Israeli leader urged action on Iran, but acknowledged widespread protests within Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans for judicial reforms.

"Allowing Iran to become a nuclear threshold state – whether by omission or by diplomatic commission – is unacceptable. The world cannot remain indifferent to the Iranian regime’s call to wipe Israel off the map. Tolerating this call and Iran’s measures to realize it, is an inexcusable moral collapse," Herzog said.

"Backed by the free world, Israel and the United States must act forcefully together to prevent Iran’s fundamental threat to international security. I am here to reiterate what every Israeli leader has declared for decades: the State of Israel is determined to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapon capabilities," he continued.

Herzog went on to reiterate his support for Israeli democracy. Netanyahu's push to reform the country's judiciary system has lead to widespread and often violent protests. The prime minister and his allies seek to strip Israeli courts of certain powers, such as its authority to strike down government decisions it deems "unreasonable."

"I will say to you, our friends, in English, what I have said to my people, to my sisters and brothers, in Hebrew: as a nation, we must find the way to talk to each other no matter how long it takes. As head of state, I will continue doing everything to reach a broad public consensus, and to preserve, protect and defend the State of Israel’s democracy," Herzog said.

President Biden has held little back in his criticisms of Netanyahu's efforts, though Republicans have continued to pressure the White House to invite Netanyahu to the U.S.

Biden on Monday reached out to the Israeli leader to solidify a get-together at some point this year, though details have yet to be determined.

Biden told Herzog on Tuesday that he conveyed to Netanyahu that "America’s commitment to Israel is firm and it is ironclad."

Fox News' Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.