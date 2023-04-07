Israeli authorities say that an attack in Tel Aviv has left multiple people injured and one person dead after a car rammed into a group of people.

The attack happened on Friday and police say that a car hit a group of people in Tel Aviv near a seaside park and flipped over. The driver of the car was shot and killed by police, according to an EMT who was on the scene.

At least one civilian was injured, the EMT said. Police said that the driver of the car was firing a weapon from the vehicle.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the incident was a "terror attack."

Israel's rescue service described the Friday incident as a shooting attack.

Hamas praised the Tel Aviv attack as a response to Israel's "crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and worshippers."

The attack comes at a time of increased tensions between Israel and Hamas and as the Jewish Passover began on Wednesday. The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is also continuing.

