"Grey's Anatomy" alum Isaiah Washington has alleged that there was "rampant" drug use and "swingers parties" during his time on the hit ABC show.

The 59-year-old actor made the accusations against his former castmates and the show's producers in a tweet he posted on Friday.

"Hmmm…I wonder if I should tweet about the rampant alcohol and drugs used amongst my fellow cast mates and Producers of Grey’s Anatomy and all of the swingers parties that took place?" Washington wrote along with a photo of himself on the show.

He continued, "I remained clean for 3 years and declined the after hours hot tub invites, because I was convinced that I would lose my contract with a urine analysis at any moment and lose my dear wife if I got in that woman’s hot tub. I wonder…"

In a tweet that he shared on Thursday, Washington recalled a conversation that he claimed he had with longtime "Grey's Anatomy" producer Rob Corn.

"Hmmm…I wonder if I should post about how Producer Rob Corn told me that he had to break into the apartment to wake up one of my former cast mates, because he would get so drunk that he couldn’t get to the set of Grey’s Anatomy. Allegedly this happened multiple times. I was never late to work. NEVER," Washington tweeted.

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for ABC Entertainment and creator Shonda Rhimes for comment.

Corn served as a producer on"Grey's Anatomy" when the series debuted in 2005. The five-time Emmy Award nominee was an executive producer from 2007 to 2017.

Washington played Dr. Preston Burke during the show's first three seasons from 2005 to 2007. In October 2006, he was reportedly accused of using a homophobic slur, directed at co-star T.R. Knight, during an argument with another cast member, Patrick Dempsey. Knight was not present at the time. Washington later publicly apologized in a statement that he shared with People Magazine.

"I sincerely regret my actions and the unfortunate use of words during the recent incident on-set," Washington said in the statement. "Both are beneath my own personal standards. ... I have nothing but respect for my co-workers ... and have apologized personally to everyone involved."

Washington reportedly denied making the slur at the Golden Globe Awards that same year.

Amid the ensuing controversy, ABC decided not to renew Washington's contract and his character was written out of the show. However, he returned for an episode in 2014 to send off actress Sandra Oh, who left "Grey's Anatomy" after its 10th season. Washington's character Burke was a former love interest of Oh's Cristina Yang.

While speaking about his departure on the Fox Nation series "Isaiah Washington: Kitchen Talk" in July 2020, Washington explained why he decided to publicly apologize for the incident.

"The story was a lie and misconstrued. But as a family guy, a father, I thought I was helping the family," said Washington.

The "Corsicana" star went on to say that he wouldn't ever apologize for it again.

"That's why I'll never apologize again -- to this day," said Washington. "That's why [former President Donald] Trump doesn't apologize, because when you apologize for something, then that it is admitted to wrong -- doing something wrong. I did nothing wrong."

