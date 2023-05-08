I know how much of a big headache it can be when your WiFi connection in your home is super slow.

Slow WiFi speeds can be caused by various factors, including your internet service provider, your router's location, and the router's condition.

So, let's dive into everything you need to know about how to best use and optimize your router.

You're probably thinking that it shouldn't matter where in your home your router is placed, however, location is everything. A router needs to be in an open area where the internet connection can spread throughout your home more easily. That's why putting it in a cramped area like your bedroom closet might not be the best idea.

Your router will work best if you place it in a central area of your home, preferably lifted off the ground at least five to seven feet. Routers emit radio waves that can be disrupted by any objects in their way. If you happen to have your router on the floor, it might be a good idea to consider relocating it for better signal strength.

Although a central area of your home might be the kitchen, this is also not a good place for a router because of all the other appliances that could emit interfering signals. Consider placing it in a living room or TV room instead.

Certain materials like metal, sheetrock, brick, and plywood can also interfere with the transmission of your signal, so it's best to keep the router in the most open space you can find.

Another good idea would be for you to mount your router. This will help stop all your furniture and other objects around your home from interfering with the signal.

The older your WiFi router is, the slower your connection throughout your home is. Even if you're used to this slow connection, you don't want to wait until your router completely dies out on you before replacing it. These are some of the signs to look out for to indicate that it's time for you to get a new router.

Speed doesn't match up to the price: if you've upgraded to a better and more expensive internet package and your router just can't keep up with the update, then it's probably time to get one that can give you what you're paying for.

No more updates: if your router is so old that it doesn't even receive firmware updates anymore, that's a telltale sign that it's time for a new one. After your router receives its last update, any vulnerabilities that are discovered cannot be addressed, leaving your devices susceptible to potential security threats. Also, you will not be able to utilize the latest and most advanced Wi-Fi encryption on your devices.

The router is hot and noisy: any device that runs hot, whether it's a phone, computer, or router in this case is probably not working very well. Most routers are always silent, so a lot of noise coming from the device is also a sign that the device is struggling to keep working properly.

Too many devices: nowadays, most of us have multiple devices, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smart TVs. The more devices and people in a home, the more work the router has to do. Your old router might be getting too overwhelmed with all that extra work.

Not enough WiFi coverage: your old router might only be able to cover a certain small area of your home, yet you want a router that can cover your entire indoor space.

It was released five or more years ago: if your router was released by its manufacturer more than 5 years ago, chances are they've come out with newer and better models for you to purchase since then. I recommend you purchase one that was released by the manufacturer within three years or less.

By following these tips and tricks, you can ensure that your WiFi connection stays fast and reliable, giving you one less thing to worry about in your daily life.

Be sure to check out my Top 5 router picks for best security by visiting CyberGuy.com/SecureRouters.

Where in your home have you found the most success in positioning your router? Let us know by writing us at CyberGuy.com/Contact.

