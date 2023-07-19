Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

NEW ERA BEGINS - Fox News Channel kicks off its first week of the new primetime lineup. Laura Ingraham's "The Ingraham Angle" begins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by "Jesse Watters Primetime" at 8 p.m. ET, "Hannity" will remain at 9 p.m. ET and "Gutfeld!" will begin at 10 p.m. ET. Continue reading …

HAPPENING TODAY - IRS whistleblowers alleging political interference in Hunter Biden probe to testify before House this afternoon. Continue reading …

‘TOTALLY HOSTILE’ - Biden faces heat over international tensions as Israel president addresses Congress. Continue reading …

‘VIOLATED THE LAW’ - State AG hits 16 Republicans with felony charges for acting as ‘false electors’ for Trump. Continue reading …

AMAZON ALTERNATIVE - Conservative, anti-woke company battles Big Tech giant in major business move. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

BRAIN FREEZE - Dem governor’s massive mental health plan guts vital services in favor of housing state’s homeless. Continue reading …

‘WE NEED BETTER CANDIDATES’ - Powerful grassroots conservative group dives into Senate, House primaries to counter Trump influence. Continue reading …

‘THEY KNOW EVERYTHING’ - Trump says Secret Service ‘know who’ the cocaine at the White House belonged to. Continue reading …

NO COMMENT - FBI reportedly tells ex-agent investigating Hunter Biden not to answer certain questions. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

TINSELTOWN'S NEW VILLAIN - Hollywood insiders weigh in on whether AI is a friend or foe. Continue reading …

BLOWING THE WHISTLE - NBA player questions Charles Barkley’s explicit rant on ‘rednecks’ and ‘a--holes.’ Continue reading …

STANDING FOR FAITH - Social worker told to ‘promote’ homosexuality for job has message for Christians. Continue reading …

TURNING THE PAGE - New Jersey library moves sexually explicit book to adult section, angering LGBTQ+ activists. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - For the left, Democracy is an outcome, not a process. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - The Biden admin just blew up evidence. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Hannity discusses Biden family, economy, classified docs with former President Trump in town hall. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD - People are tired of being talked down to about their beliefs. Continue reading …

OPINION

RYAN CLARKSON - Big Tech took your data to train AI. We’re suing them for it. Continue reading …

HANS VON SPAKOVSKY, ABBY CARR - A federal court just handed Biden's Ministry of Truth a big defeat. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘IMMEDIATELY FATAL’ - Medical examiner reveals exactly how Texas police officer killed mass shooter. Continue reading …

‘MADE THE DIFFERENCE’ - Surfer attacked by shark credits friend for saving his life. Continue reading …

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Rookie baseball phenom turns strikeout into run you need to see to believe. Continue reading …

WHAT’S ON TAP - Your next bartender could be one with a virtual smile, expert predicts. Continue reading …

GETTING SPICY - Taco Bell wins battle to ‘liberate’ trademark held by competitor. Continue reading …

SURF’S UP! - Watch these young penguins at the London Zoo take their first-ever swim lesson as they learn to navigate the water. See the adorable moments! See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Muslim parents angry with Trudeau over dismissing their LGBTQ+ curriculum protest. See video …

WATCH: Left has ‘eroded patriotism’: Teen now refuses to follow father’s military path. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.