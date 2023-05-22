The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival brought Hollywood's biggest movie stars to France to showcase the hottest up-and-coming flicks.

While cinema was the reason for the season, fashion kept the red carpet buzzing as barely-there ensembles ruled the Palais des Festivals.

Irina Shayk stood out from the crowd wearing a unique black leather strap fashioned into a crop top with a matching skirt at the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" premiere.

The film, directed by Karim Aïnouz, reportedly received a host of praise inside the theater, but all eyes were on Gigi Hadid, Ashlee Simpson and Alicia Vikander on the red carpet.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO SPOTTED AT COACHELLA WITH ANOTHER LEADING MAN'S EX-GIRLFRIEND

Irina's leather ensemble was complete with a sparkling diamond necklace.

Gigi Hadid elevated Hollywood glamour by wearing a stunning champagne-colored strapless Zac Posen dress with a peplum waist.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO AND MARTIN SCORSESE: HOW HOLLYWOOD'S MOST DYNAMIC DUO MADE BOX OFFICE BILLIONS

Elle Fanning celebrated a true "partyyyy dressss" on Instagram and wore a Paco Rabanne design which featured metallic feathers and pasties.

Salma Hayek was on trend wearing a maroon dress with dramatic sleeves and an equally deep-cut neck.

She made sure to supported her billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, at his company's Kering Women in Motion event.

Dua Lipa showed off her rock star-status in a revealing black cut-out gown, and also debuted her new romance with Romain Gavras.

Naomi Campbell proved to still be at the top of her game in a fiery red gown with cutouts along her chest and a light pink feathered cape to follow.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Earlier in the week, Irina stood alongside former Burberry creative officer Riccardo Tisci for the "Killers of the Flower Moon" premiere.

Shayk wore a sparkling royal blue Giorgio Armani gown with a plunging neckline to watch her old pal Leonardo DiCaprio reunite on the big screen with Martin Scorsese.

Alicia Vikander looked sensational wearing a nude Louis Vuitton dress while walking with her husband Michael Fassbender at the "Firebrand" premiere.