Irina Shayk has been putting her figure on display during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival season.

Shayk's latest look was a Gucci lingerie set paired with a sheer slip dress. The model paired the risqué look with a black blazer, a neck full of jewels and knee-high stockings.

Shayk was accompanied by Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci to British Vogue's party on Monday night celebrating the prestigious movie festival. Irina took to Instagram on Tuesday to share snaps from her night.

"Just do it…" she captioned her post, adding a check mark emoji. Her caption seems to reference Nike's iconic slogan.

IRINA SHAYK, SALMA HAYEK AND DUA LIPA DARE TO BARE AT 2023 CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The Russian model's latest look comes after an eventful Cannes trip, filled with other barely-there ensembles.

On Sunday, Shayk stood out from the crowd wearing a unique black leather strap, which was fashioned into a crop top, with a matching skirt at the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" premiere.

The film, directed by Karim Aïnouz, reportedly received a host of praise inside the theater.

Irina's leather ensemble was complete with a sparkling diamond necklace.

Last week, Irina stood alongside former Burberry creative officer Tisci for the "Killers of the Flower Moon" premiere.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shayk wore a sparkling royal blue Giorgio Armani gown with a plunging neckline to watch her old pal Leonardo DiCaprio reunite on the big screen with Martin Scorsese.

Shayk recently got a lot of attention when she was spotted at Coachella with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 48-year-old actor enjoyed some one-on-one time with the model, who was seen chatting it up with him as she danced alongside supermodel Stella Maxwell.

KANYE WEST SPOTTED IN FRANCE WITH MODEL IRINA SHAYK: REPORT

Irina was previously in a high-profile relationship with her ex-boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper. The couple previously dated for four years and welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in 2017.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report