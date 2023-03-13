These days, most companies, including tech giants like Apple, are opting for more sustainable products. Apple released a new feature related to charging iPhones with its latest update. However, not many people are too pleased about this one.

With its iOS 16.1 update, Apple introduced a new feature called Clean Energy Charging. Apple states that this is a way for iPhone users to reduce their carbon footprint, ultimately benefiting the environment.

Enabling the Clean Energy Charging feature means that when you plug in your iPhone to charge it, it gets a forecast of the carbon emissions in your local energy grid and uses that forecast to charge your iPhone during times of cleaner energy production.

Clean Energy Charging does not turn on every time you charge your phone. Rather, it typically only kicks in when you are charging your phone at locations you are at most often, like at home or work. It will also kick in at these locations if you are charging your phone for an extended period.

It will not kick in if you are charging your phone at a new location (such as when on vacation) or if your charging habits often vary. When it does kick in, you will always be notified, and you can long-press the notification to turn the feature off if you do not want it used. More on that later.

The main reason why this feature is upsetting people is that they claim it was causing their iPhones to charge much slower than they had before this feature was implemented.

People are also complaining that the setting was turned on by default after updating their iPhones, as they did not want Apple deciding how they would spend their energy for them. However, there is a way to turn this feature off if it is not something that you are interested in using.

