This week, Apple rolled out crucial updates to its iOS and Safari browsers on iPhone, iPad, and Macs, addressing critical security vulnerabilities, including a way to allow apps to "observe unprotected user data" through its Shortcuts app.

What is unique is that Apple is admitting in the release notes of a known report of someone taking advantage and exploiting this vulnerability. Apple does not talk about potentially dangerous security issues until after a fix is available.

The threat is substantial enough to have initiated an alert about the needed update from the National Cyber Awareness System at the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency of the Department of Homeland Security.

These updates include iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, and macOS Ventura 13.2.1. Apple is also rolling out Safari 16.3.1 to older operating systems, including macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey.

As soon as new software is available, it's always a good idea to keep your devices updated with the latest security patches.

Now it’s time to update your devices.

With continuous security patches that are constantly pushed to owners of all devices, operating systems and software, a good precaution is to always keep antivirus software running on your devices in the background.

