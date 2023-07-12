Abortion providers and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging Iowa’s abortion restriction that would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is typically when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman Clinic and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Iowa filed the challenge in district court less than 12 hours after the bill passed.

"Today, we continue the fight to protect Iowans’ fundamental right to reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy as we seek a temporary injunction to block the egregious abortion ban Iowa lawmakers rammed through during an unprecedented one-day special session," Ruth Richardson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States said in a statement Wednesday.

"These out-of- touch politicians have inserted themselves into the exam rooms of Iowans, who no longer have control over their bodies and futures because of an unpopular, narrow political agenda," Richardson added.

Without Iowa court intervention, the legislation banning abortion will take effect immediately when Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signs it Friday.

The law includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Iowa's abortion providers heartedly disagreed, saying that the bill only provides "so-called exceptions" for women.

"While the ban contains some so-called exceptions, the reality is that the vast majority of Iowans will be unable to access abortion," Planned Parenthood wrote in a statement.

The new legislation comes after the Iowa Supreme Court declined to reinstate an earlier 2018 law that would have had much the same effect. Abortion providers are arguing that since the Iowa Supreme Court blocked earlier legislation, then they should block the near-identical legislation now.

"Today – just weeks after defeating a similar abortion ban — we are asking the court to immediately act to protect Iowans’ access to essential health care," said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America. "Every person deserves the freedom to make their own personal decisions about their bodies and their future. To strip people of that fundamental freedom is unconscionable.

The ban was passed last week when Reynolds called legislators back for a special session.

"Today, the Iowa legislature once again voted to protect life and end abortion at a heartbeat, with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother," Reynold's said in a statement Tuesday. "I believe the pro-life movement is the most important human rights cause of our time."

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.