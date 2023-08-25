An investigation published by the Journal of the American Medical Association found that in the last few years transgender surgeries have drastically increased, while the general category of trans medical procedures have nearly tripled.

The surgery portion of the sex change process can include procedures to change the chest, facial and genital areas. Procedures can include hair removal or transplantation, liposuction, and collagen injections to give a more feminine or masculine appearance.

"Performance of [gender affirming surgeries] has increased substantially in the U.S. Breast and chest surgery was the most common group of procedures performed. The number of genital surgeries performed increased with increasing age," authors Jason D. Wright, Ling Chen, and Yukio Suzuki said.

The medical professionals studied records from over 48,000 patients from 2016 to 2019 in the United States.

The most common procedures were breast implants and chest masculinizing surgery for trans patients. Genital surgeries were less common in younger transgender people.

The authors concluded based on the findings that more physicians needed to be trained on gender-affirming care.

"These findings suggest that there will be a greater need for clinicians knowledgeable in the care of transgender individuals with the requisite expertise to perform gender-affirming procedures," they said.

Doctors such as Oren Ganor at Boston Children's Hospital have similarly called for a drastic increase in capacity to meet the increasing demand.

"These trends likely reflect the increased complexity of genital surgery compared with breast and chest surgery as well as the definitive nature of removal of the reproductive organs," the authors said.

Of the 48,000, less than 8% of patients between 12 and 18 years old received procedures. Most commonly, procedures were found in patients aged 19 to 30 years.

The increase in the surgeries, according to the authors, was "likely due in part to federal and state laws requiring coverage of transition-related care" in healthcare plans.

